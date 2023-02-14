2 Hudson Valley Superstars Release The Hottest Song of 2023

2 of the biggest names in entertainment, with ties to the Hudson Valley, have just released quite the collaboration.

Jimmy Fallon+ Paul Rudd+ Hudson Valley= Instant Hit

Rhinebeck's Paul Rudd was a guest on, former Saugerties resident, Jimmy Fallon's show last week. The 2 chatted about Rudd's cover story in Men's Health magazine, the Super Bowl, and of course the latest installment of Ant-Man... Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Tonight Show/Youtube The Tonight Show/Youtube loading...

With that kind of a jam-packed show, who has time to premier a new song AND music video?

Rudd and Fallon do, of course!

2023 Hottest Song Created by Hudson Valley Superstars

So did they actually write the song, probably not? I'm sure there were a handful of comedy writers on hand to help out, but with that being said besties Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon released one of the catchiest songs I've heard in a while.

Teenie Weenie Beanie might be the first big hit of 2023. You don't have to listen to me blabber on about how great it is. Take a listen for yourself:

There's no denying that Teenie Weenie Beanie is a certified jam, but the music video really captures the essence of the lyrics. Dare I say that Teenie Weenie Beanie is the hottest song of 2023?

Also, how many times can I say Teenie Weenie Beanie in an article? I digress...

I just wish the Hudson Valley had some type of winter weather so I could jam out while in my Teenie Weenie Beanie in the snow. Oh well, there's always next winter.

In the meantime, if you're looking to spot a Hudson Valley celebrity like Paul Rudd or Jimmy Fallon, may we suggest taking a look at one of the 21 places listed below? Check it out!

