Saugerties, NY’s Jimmy Fallon Accused of Creating a Toxic Work Environment

A Saugerties-raised comedian is facing serious allegations when it comes to his coworkers and employees.

Everyone's Favorite Saugerties Grad - Jimmy Fallon

If you live in the Hudson Valley, when it comes to our claim to fame we usually reference comedian Jimmy Fallon. The actor, writer, producer, and all-around funny man grew up in Ulster County in the Saugerties area and attended Saugerties High School.

In the past, Fallon has shouted out the Hudson Valley from having Saugerties flags in the backdrop of his SNL skits to mentioning Hudson Valley radio legend Mark Bolger on his late-night show. Before ruling late-night TV, Fallon infamously did stand-up at Bananas Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie.

The late-night host also mentioned to People.com that Krauses Chocolates in Saugerties is one of his favorite sweet treats in the Hudson Valley. However, things aren't that sweet behind the scenes of The Tonight Show.

Employees Accuse Jimmy Fallon of Creating a Toxic Work Environment

In early September 2023, Rolling Stone dropped a bombshell report from a handful of Tonight Show employees who accused Fallon of a toxic environment.

IndieWire breaks down the interview writing:

All of the sources portray “The Tonight Show” as a toxic, ugly environment, where staffers are intimidated and belittled by their bosses, including Fallon himself, and HR complaints go unrecognized. Several of the sources said the environment caused negative effects on the mental health of themselves and their coworkers; it allegedly became commonplace on the show to joke about killing yourself, and guests’ dressing rooms became known as “crying rooms” where staffers would go to let out their emotions due to the mistreatment.

People.com reports that Fallon has apologized to his staff allegedly telling staffers:

"Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you"

He apparently added that he didn't intend to "create that type of atmosphere for the show."

What will happen from here? Will Jimmy get the Ellen DeGeneres treatment and be canceled altogether like other celebrities of recent? We'll update this story when more information becomes available.

