Jimmy Fallon Gives the Spotlight to Krause’s Chocolates

Last Friday was the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season.

Obviously, this year is a little different when it comes to heading out to the stores. There isn't much hustle and bustle in the malls and shops as we're all doing our best to prevent that "second wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here in the Hudson Valley, we are doing our best to support local businesses it such uncertain times. We have so many places to chose from, from every county the opportunities to support local business are endless.

It's always nice to see our favorite places get a little bit of the spotlight put on them.

As most Hudson Valley residents know, Jimmy Fallon is originally from the Saugerties area. Every once in a while he'll give a little Hudson Valley shoutout and we can't get enough of it. This time around he focused on the deliciousness of Krause’s Chocolates in Saugerties.

Jimmy was recently featured on People.com as he created a holiday gift guide for everyone in his family. Here's what Jimmy had to say about the luxe chocolates from Krause's:

Krause’s Chocolates are from Saugerties, New York, where I grew up. It is the best chocolate you can buy. I’m telling you, it should be up there on any list. It’s special, it’s homemade with real ingredients, it’s just the greatest — and it reminds me of where I grew up. If you want to help a small business, it doesn’t get much smaller than Krause’s Chocolates.

My sweet tooth is convincing me that I need to take a trip to Krause's.

You can visit Krause's at one of their 3 different locations:

41 South Partition St., Saugerties

2 Church St., New Paltz

6423 Montgomery Street Suite #9, Rhinebeck

Or visit them online to place your holiday chocolate orders.