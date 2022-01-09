Remember Jimmy Fallon’s Last Standup Show in Poughkeepsie?

Sometimes I hate Facebook memories. Usually, statuses will pop up that make me cringe from my teens and twenties (lots of "<3") however, my memories from January 4th reminded me of one of the best standup shows I've ever seen back in 2009.

As Hudson Valley residents we all know Jimmy Fallon as a Saugerties native. The Ulster County town has gotten numerous shoutouts from Jimmy in the past on SNL and during his late-night shows.

But before Jimmy hit it big on late-night, he went back to where it all started. . . Banana's Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie.

Correct me if I'm wrong (I was 19 at the time, life was a blur), but I distinctly remember the show being billed as 'Jimmy Fallon's last standup show before he heads to late-night.' The first episode of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon aired on NBC back on March 2nd, 2009. So it looks like the timeline checks out.

I took the photo below that showed up on my Facebook memories with my Blackberry (how very 2009 of me):

J.Buono J.Buono loading...

As you can probably tell from the picture, this was taken at Banana's Comedy Club when it was in the basement of the Holiday Inn on Route 9. Comedians rip on the old Banana's location, but so many big-name acts came through the area. The history is insane.

From what I can remember, Jimmy crushed it that night doing all of his impressions and a couple of songs from his comedy albums for his "hometown" crowd.

If Jimmy were to come back to do another show in Poughkeepsie, he'd have to cross route 9 and hit up Laugh It Up Comedy Club. Daniel McRitchie announced in December 2021 that Laugh it Up, which took over the Banana's space at the Holiday Inn, has moved to the new Hyatt Place Poughkeepsie.

Were you at the Jimmy Fallon show at Bananas in 2009? Walk down memory lane with us on Facebook.

The Most Wikipedia Searched Person From Your Hudson Valley Town The Hudson Valley's Most Wikipedia Searched Celebs

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley &#39;Mountaintop Masterpiece&#39; An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Ray's Renovated Upstate New York Home Back in August of 2020, Rachael Ray shared devastating news that her home in Lake Luzerne had been destroyed. A year later, the home is newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous.