Poughkeepsie Leaders Want New ‘Business Improvement District’ on Main Street

The City of Poughkeepsie released a statement on Friday, July 12th regarding the idea of launching a "Business Improvement District" in the heart of Poughkeepsie.

The Poughkeepsie community will have a chance to voice their opinions on the latest plan at a Steering Committee public meeting scheduled for Monday, July 22nd at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie.

What is a Business Improvement District?

Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) are typically established in areas where economic growth has been challenging. Essentially, a BID is an area where businesses team up to drive positive change around that area, like maintaining cleaner sidewalks or beautifying the area, making it more desirable to visit, shop, and eat.

For the City of Poughkeepsie, the BID would be "funded by a special assessment on property owners within the district boundaries."

The proposed BID for Poughkeepsie would include 240 parcels of downtown Poughkeepsie.

See the map below for reference:

Goals of Poughkeepsie's Proposed Business Improvement District

As outlined in the press release on behalf of the City of Poughkeepsie Mayor and Common Council, some of the goals of the BID are to make streets safer and cleaner to boost visitors and customers for the local businesses in the area.

Some ideas on how to do that include adding more places to throw out trash, beautifying the area with more trees and flower baskets, and offering external cleaning services to businesses and residents in the area like power washing services.

In addressing the effort to make the streets safer, the plan proposes more street lights, security cameras, and increased walking patrols.

Another initiative of this BID is to attract new tenants to the currently vacant properties and to, "improve the public perception through collective marketing and events."

Where's the Money Coming From For The BID?

According to Downtown Poughkeepsie's official website, this BID would be funded by a special assessment done on property owners' taxes in the area.

Depending on the terms of the individual lease, business owners might help pay the assessment tax. Otherwise, there is no cost to commercial tenants and residents.

All of the money collected through these special tax assessments goes straight back into the area they were collected from in the form of the above-mentioned goals.

