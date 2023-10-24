Saturday Stroll Ends In Death For Elderly Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of committing a fatal hit-and-run crash in the region.

Over the weekend, New York State Police asked for help as they began investigating a fatal car versus pedestrian accident in Dutchess County.

Troopers looking for the public’s help with car versus pedestrian accident In Dutchess County

On Saturday around 10:00 a.m., a woman was hit by an unknown vehicle on Merritt Boulevard near Vanderbilt Way in the town of Fishkill.

The woman hit was later identified as 72-year-old Balvinder Parihar of Fishkill, New York.

Parihar was transported to St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this accident was asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Arrest Made In Fatal Hit-And-Run In Fishkill, New York

On Monday, New York State Police made an arrest. Police allege 62-year-old Aida Y. Miranda of Fishkill fatally struck Parihar with a 2019 Kia Sorrento on Merritt Boulevard without reporting the incident.

Miranda was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, a class D felony.

Miranda was arraigned in the town of Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. Her next appearance is scheduled for next month.

