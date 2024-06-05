Royal Family Visit: King & Queen Coming To Upstate New York, NYC

A King and Queen are coming to visit Upstate New York and New York City.

Members of the Dutch royal family are going to be visiting New York State this week.

King & Queen Of The Netherlands Coming To Albany

Dutch Royal Family Tour Of The Dutch Caribbean Islands : Day One Getty Images loading...

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima are set to travel to the United States to stop in Georgia and New York State.

After two days in Georgia, the royal couple plans to arrive in Albany, New York on Wednesday, June 12.

On June 12, they will take part in a reception with Governor Hochul and meet with CEOs of Dutch companies that are active in the Capital Region.

They're also going to be taking part in a business seminar and an agreement is expected to be signed between New York and the Netherlands involving cooperation in future semiconductor research.

Dutch Royal Family Summer Photosession Getty Images loading...

"Governor Hochul will give an address and a memorandum of understanding will be signed by the Netherlands and New York State on strengthening cooperation in the area of semiconductor research, development and production," the Royal House Of Netherlands states.

Plans For New York City, Brooklyn

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will travel to New York City on Thursday, June 13. They will start their visit with a walk through the neighborhood of East Flatbush, Brooklyn, "where community empowerment is a key priority."

Enthronement Ceremony Of Emperor Naruhito In Japan Getty Images loading...

They will also meet with residents and local organizations to "discuss urban challenges such as climate action, affordable housing and societal resilience."

The King and Queen will also visit the New York Historical Society to view an installation called "New York Before New York: The Castello Plan of New Amsterdam."

The exhibition, highlights the important part of Dutch-New York history.

