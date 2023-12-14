An accident that took place on the afternoon of Wednesday December 13th shut down a major Hudson Valley roadway for more than 12 hours.

Canva Canva loading...

Route 9 Fishkill Closed in Both Directions, Wednesday Into Thursday

Traffic began building up in both directions on Route 9 in Fishkill in the areas of Splash Down and Shop Rite, as well as on nearby back roads on Wednesday afternoon following a crash involving multiple vehicles, and reported down wires.

The incident took place around 4pm on Wednesday, December 13th, and resulted in the closure of Route 9, causing major traffic delays all over the area.

Motorists in the area of the incident on Wednesday afternoon shared that the 'accident itself wasn't even the big deal, it was the tractor trailer that came through a while after the accident and tore the lines down.'

Town of Fishkill Police Department Town of Fishkill Police Department loading...

Affected Hudson Valley drivers shared (via social media) that the Route 9 closure had impacted several local backroads including Route 9D, Cedar Hill, Old Hopewell Road, and also indicated that a number of nearby neighborhoods were without power due to the downed power lines.

Get our free mobile app

SEE ALSO: Operation Silent Night Yields 6 Felony Drug Arrests

Route 9 Fishkill Reopens Following December 13th Incident

During the early hours of Thursday December 14th, motorists continued to share updates about the Route 9 road closures, and local maps continued to show backups.

Just before 6am, GoogleMaps was showing that the 9 north was still closed between the areas of Shop Rite and Splash Down.

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

As of around 8am on Thursday the 14th, Dutchess County Emergency Management and the Town of Fishkill Police Department have both shared that Route 9 in both directions has reopened.

This story is still developing.

New York State Spending $100 Million To Fix 66 Roads