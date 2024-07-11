Guilty Pleas Follow Rockland, New York Smoke Shop Bust

A lengthy investigation into several Hudson Valley smoke shops concluded with several search warrants of businesses and private residences; less than a month later, three individuals and five corporations have entered into guilty pleas for their charges in Rockland County Court.

Smoke Shop Investigation in Rockland County

In late June, the County of Rockland's District Attorney's Office shared an official statement detailing a yearlong investigation into a number of Rockland County based smoke shops. Officials shared that during the execution of the search warrants at the businesses and private residences across the county, they seized in excess of $400,000 and more than 170 pounds of cannabis. Reports indicate the money and product was seized from the Zava stores, none of which were licensed to sell cannabis in the state of NY.

The search warrants were executed back on March 4th with the collaborative efforts of the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations, New York State agencies, and local police departments.

The search warrants were for two Town of Clarkstown smoke shops, two in the Town of Orangetown, and one in Suffern, with others at both businesses and even a private residence in Clarkstown.

Three Individuals, Five Corporations Plead Guilty

During the late June press release, the Rockland County DA identified several individuals and businesses, along with their charges, now it's been shared that three individuals and five corporations have pleaded guilty.

The charges and associated pleas are as follows:

Ibrahim Alfalahi, 36 of Nanuet, NY pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in

the Third Degree (D Felony).

the Third Degree (D Felony). Abdo Alquhshi, 44 of Nyack, NY pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Fifth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Sadek Alfalahi, 29 of Nanuet, NY pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Fifth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Zava Lafayette Convenience Corp., Suffern, NY, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony).

Zava Candy Inc., Nanuet, NY, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony).

Zava Flow Inc., Nanuet, NY, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony).

Zava Central Convenience Corp.,Pearl River, NY, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony).

Zava Smoke, Inc., aka Zava Convenient Store Inc.,Pearl River, NY, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony).

Sentencing is scheduled for October 17, 2024.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II stated that the investigation was launched after complaints were received 'from the public regarding illegal activity at smoke shops in Rockland County.' He followed up by saying that work will continue to ensure that all business in the county is conducted lawfully.

