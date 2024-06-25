New York Seizes $400,000 And 170 Lbs Of Cannabis In Rockland

Coming off the recent news of New York State shutting down more than 100 cannabis stores, with more than $30 million seized from illegal weed shops, a particular area of the Hudson Valley has been targeted following a lengthy investigation.

Investigation Into Rockland County Smoke Shops

In early March, Rockland County officials with the help of Homeland Security and other agencies completed a year-long plus investigation into Rockland County smoke shops.

As previously reported, on March 4th, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations, New York State agencies, and local police departments successfully executed search warrants at seven Rockland County locations. The searches included two Town of Clarkstown smoke shops, two of the ame in Orangetown, one in the VIllage of Suffern, as well as additional warrants for businesses and a private residence in Clarkstown.

What the previous report did not indicate was what was found, and where.

Four Individuals, Five Corporations Charged; $400,000+ Seized

The County of Rockland's District Attorney's Office, in their official statement, shared that during the execution of the search warrants at the businesses and private residences (locations and bank accounts) across the county, seized in excess of $400,000 and more than 170 pounds of cannabis. Reports indicate the money and product was seized from the Zava stores, none of which were licensed to sell cannabis in the state of NY.

Names & Charges in Rockland County Bust

In addition to the Rockland County DAs Office and Homeland Security Investigations, also involved in this investigation were New York State Tax and Finance, New York State Office of Cannabis Management, New York State Police, Clarkstown Police Department, Orangetown Police Department, and the Suffern Police Department.

The following individuals and businesses were charged with several felonies in the seize including:

Ibrahim Alfalahi, 36 of Nanuet, NY has been charged with one count of Criminal

Tax Fraud in the Third Degree (D Felony) and five counts of Criminal Tax Fraud in

the Second Degree (C Felony).

Abdo Alquhshi, 44 of Nyack, NY has been charged with one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Third Degree (D Felony).

Fraud in the Third Degree (D Felony).

Sadek Alfalahi, 29 of Nanuet, NY has been charged with one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Third Degree (D Felony).

Fraud in the Third Degree (D Felony).

Fateh Ahmed Alhajjaji, 36 of Nanuet, NY has been charged with one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Third Degree (D Felony).

Criminal Tax Fraud in the Third Degree (D Felony).

Zava Lafayette Convenience Corp., 28 Lafayette Ave., Suffern, NY, has been charged with one counts of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony)

Zava Candy Inc., 214 Smith Rd., Nanuet, NY, has been charged with one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony)

Zava Flow Inc., 38-40 N. Middletown Rd., Nanuet, NY, has been charged with one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony)

Zava Central Convenience Corp., 46 E. Central Ave., Pearl River, NY, has been charged with one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony)

Zava Smoke, Inc., aka Zava Convenient Store Inc., Pearl River, NY, has been charged with one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Second Degree (C Felony)

