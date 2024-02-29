Putting aside personal thoughts and opinions on the subject of marijuana as a whole, illegal activity and sales transactions were taking place at a very visible busy area within the Hudson Valley over the past week that had many eyes on this particular town.

Mobile 'Weed Bus' Sets Up Shop in Hopewell Junction

During the week of February 19th, a brightly colored business on wheels appeared in the Hudson Valley, seemingly ready to do business. There were several problems with this though, the business was an unlicensed mobile dispensary, and the town that it was parked in was an opt out one.

Though referenced as the 'pot-mobile' or 'weed bus,' the actual business was advertised as dispensarybus.net, and on their official website, listed a small shopping plaza in Hopewell Junction on Rt. 82 as a 'Dutchess County Location' for transactions.

While some members of the community applauded the idea of this mobile dispensary, others, including Assemblyman Anil Beephan, expressed their concerns given the fact that Hopewell Junction (East Fishkill) was on the opt-out list.

Dispensary Bus Impounded, Operator Arrested

On Monday February 26th, several community members reported seeing the bus on a flatbed and followed by a police vehicle, suspecting that it was impounded.

Suspicions were put to rest when the East Fishkill Police Department confirmed that the dispensary bus was seized and impounded, and the operator, a 22 year old man from Monroe, arrested.

Monroe Man Taken Into Custody By Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Reports indicate that 22 year-old of Monroe, NY, was taken into custody on February 26th just before 5pm by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and East Fishkill Police Department Patrol Division.

Charges include Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the 3rd Degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and Unlawful Sale of Cannabis, a violation.

It is alleged that Herrera 'illegally sold cannabis from the rear of a makeshift ‘dispensary bus’ which was operating as a business without a permit or a license, resulting in his arrest and the dispensary bus being seized and impounded,' and furthermore, an investigation into illegal sales of cannabis into persons under the age of 21.

The investigation continues for another participant in the situation with pending future charges.

At this time the bus no longer lists any current Dutchess County locations for dispensary transactions, and their Instagram page can no longer be found.

