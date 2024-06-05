A sexual predator from Rockland County, New York will serve 25 years in state prison following a recent sentencing from an incident dating back to September of 2022.

Spring Valley Man Receives Sentence For Two Counts of Rape

A 26-year-old Spring Valley man has been sentenced to multiple terms in state prison following incidents that took place in September of 2022.

On Wednesday June 5, Thomas E. Walsh II, Rockland County District Attorney, announced that Rigoberto Lopez Castro had been sentenced to a 25 year term, two consecutive 12.5 year terms, for rape and burglary. This comes after a two week jury trial.

Lopez Castro was sentenced to 12.5 years for two counts of Rape in the First Degree, and another 12.5 years for Burglary in the First degree, which will run concurrently.

Rigoberto Lopez Castro Convicted Earlier This Year

As reported back in April, Lopez Castro was convicted of three violent felonies that were all committed in the Village of Spring Valley in 2022.

Lopez Castro was found guilty of forcibly raping a female whom he previously knew on September 12, 2022. Reports indicate that he 'held a belt to the victim's neck and hit her multiple times.' Just one day later, it was reported that Lopez Castro 'unlawfully broke into the victim's home and locked bedroom, and he again forcibly raped her.'

Following the two incidents, the victim had to receive treatment at a local hospital due to the severity of the injuries she sustained as a result of Lopez Castro putting his hands around her neck, and hitting her repeatedly.

Commending the law enforcement partners listed as assisting with this investigation and case, Spring Valley Police Department, with assistance from the Rockland County Sheriff’s

Office BCI Unit, and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center, DA Thomas E. Walsh II indicated that 'his prosecution sends a clear message, that violence/ sexual predatory violence will not be tolerated in Rockland County.'

