Spring Valley Man To Be Sentenced For Multiple Violent Felonies

A Spring Valley man will be sentenced in June for crimes that took place in September 2022, and could face up to 75 years in state prison for beating and raping a woman. A Rockland County jury convicted the 26-year-old this week.

Spring Valley Man Convicted of Multiple Felonies Including Rape

A two week jury trial involving a 26-year-old Spring Valley man recently concluded, and resulted in the conviction of Rigoberto Lopez Castro of three violent felonies. Lopez Castro received one count of Rape in the First Degree, a second count of Rape in the First Degree, and one count of Burglary in the First Degree from incidents that took place in September of 2022.

Thomas E. Walsh, Rockland County District Attorney, announced on April 2nd, that Lopez Castro was convicted of the three felonies 'stemming from criminal acts committed by the defendant on two consecutive nights in 2022 in the Village of Spring Valley.'

It was alleged that on September 12, 2022, Lopez Castro forcibly raped a female victim, who was said to be a previous acquaintance of the defendant.

The defendant held a belt to the victim’s neck and hit her multiple times.

The very next night, September 13, 2022, Lopez Castro was said to have unlawfully broke into the same victim's home and locked bedroom, and again forcibly raped her, putting his hands around her neck and hitting her repeatedly.

The victim received medical treatment at a nearby hospital following the attacks, reportedly suffering significant pain and sustaining multiple bruises on her body, and a ligature mark on her neck.

Rigoberto Lopez Castro Sentencing Scheduled For June 4, 2024

Lopez Castro is scheduled to appear for sentencing on June 4th, and faces up to 25 years in state prison on each of the three counts.

This conviction reaffirms my commitment to holding perpetrators of sexual violence accountable for their actions. I commend the investigation by our partners in law enforcement and the excellent prosecution by lead counsel Senior Assistant District Attorney McNiff and Executive Assistant District Attorney Guccione. No individual should ever be held against their will or be the victim of sexual abuse, the defendant in this case will now be facing a lengthy prison term at sentencing.

The Rockland County DA shared the above sentiments regarding the conviction, while the case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Emily McNiff and Executive Assistant District Attorney Tina Guccione.

Since being arraigned, Lopez Castro has been, and continues to be held at the Rockland County Jail.

