New York Man Honored For Saving Infant’s Life In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley hero is being honored for saving the life of an 8-month-old girl.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported on a heroic neighbor who ran into a burning home to rescue an eight-month-old baby from her home in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Baby Rescued From Apartment Fire Rockland County

Mathieu grabbed the girl, Isabella Lacrete, and carried Isabella down the fire escape to safety.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

8-Month-Old Girl Saved From Burning Building In Spring Valley, New York

Mathieu climbed over a metal fence on West Eckerson Road and up a fire escape to save the baby back on February 3rd.

He also helped two adults climb down from the third floor as well.

Spring Valley, New York Man Honored

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

On Sunday, New York Senator Bill Weber awarded Mathieu with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal, recognizing his "extraordinary heroism."

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The New York State Senate Liberty Medal is one of the highest civilian honors. The award is given out to people for their exceptional heroic acts.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

At least five families were displaced by the fire. At least two residents suffered smoke inhalation. But fire officials are thrilled everyone got out safely.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.