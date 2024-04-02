A 30-year-old Orange County man is currently facing murder and manslaughter charges following a Middletown, NY fatal double stabbing on Monday, April 1st 2024.

April 1st Fatal Stabbing in Middletown

Initial police reports following an incident in the area of 33 Ruth Court in Middletown indicated that a 'male subject had been stabbed.' The City of Middletown Police Department immediately opened an investigation, sending both officers and detectives to the scene where they found two male subjects had sustained multiple stab wounds.

According to the official press release from the City of Middletown Police Department, the two subjects were found in different locations at the 33 Ruth St. residence, one outside on the side walk, and one inside. The subject inside was deceased by the time officers arrived.

The subject found on the sidewalk outside was alleged to have very serious injuries, and transported by Empress EMS to nearby Garnet Medical Center. His injuries required a surgery, and it was reported that he succumbed to his injuries during the procedure.

The identities of the victims, who both reside at 33 Ruth Court, have not been released at this time.

Suspect Apprehended in April 1st Middletown Double Murder

A 30-year-old man, who has been identified by police as Kenol Baptiste, also a resident of 33 Ruth Ct. has been arrested in connection with the stabbings. Baptiste was apprehended in a 'nearby wooded area' by Police Officers Joseph Brownstein, and the K9 team of Michael McDoland and K9 Camo.

Baptiste has been charged with Murder in the second degree, Manslaughter in the first degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth.

