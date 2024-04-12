1 Shot Multiple Times Inside Hudson Valley, New York Laundromat

Who knew that doing laundry was so dangerous?

One person was shot at a laundromat in the Hudson Valley.

Shooting Inside Spring Valley, Rockland County, New York Laundromat

Victim Shot Many Times Near Apartment Complex In Rockland County, New York

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. Neighbors tell him they heard multiple gunshots. At least 10 shots were fired.

The unnamed victim was shot multiple times, witnesses report.

Lieb told Hudson Valley Post the victim was rushed to Westchester Medical Center in serious condition.

The shooting happened near the Surrey Carlton Apartments. The entire apartment complex was roped off with detectives using flashlights to search for evidence. Detectives were also inside the laundromat taking photos and collecting evidence, Lieb tells Hudson Valley Post.

A strip mall near the scene was also roped off.

Still no word on a motive or suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Spring Valley Police Department.

"The investigation is ongoing and we are asking that anyone with information to please contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400," the Spring Valley Police Department stated.

