Rockland County Inmate Gets Six Felony Counts For Criminal Conduct While Behind Bars

While many would assume that much of the criminal activity that would land someone behind bars occurs outside of the jail itself, we know that this is far from the truth. A Rockland County inmate recently proved that idea wrong after being convicted of criminal activity on four different occasions from within the confines of the jail.

34-Year-Old Spring Valley Man Receives Six Felony Counts While Already in Prison

Following a two-day 'non-jury' trial in Rockland County, a Spring Valley, a 34-year-old inmate, already serving time for prior charges, was convicted on six felony counts for 'criminal conduct' that took place inside the confines of the prison on four separate occasions.

Spring Valley resident Darius Williams was convicted of the following felonies, as per a press release from the District Attorney's Office in Rockland County:

1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

2 counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree

1 count of Assault in the 2nd Degree

1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree

Four Incidents During Seven Month Period

The District Attorney's Office reports that Williams was involved in/initiated four separate incidents that resulted in the above charges.

The first occurred on January 11th of this year when Corrections Officers were conducting a cell check and found a 'white shank with a metal tip' in the jail-issued jacket belonging to Williams. This item is naturally considered as contraband within the confines of a correctional facility.

On February 15th, a CO was assigned to escort Williams to his cell, and upon doing so, was assaulted by the defendant.

The Sheriff’s Corrections officer removed the defendant’s handcuffs and gave him verbal commands to put his hands on the wall. Immediately after the defendant’s handcuffs were fully removed, the defendant ran towards the corrections officer and intentionally punched him in the face.

Following the assault, a struggle ensued, and a Rockland County Sheriff's Corrections Sergeant was insured and treated at a local hospital. Due to the nature of his injuries, the Sergeant was out of work for a number of months.

Just two days later, when multiple officers responded to Williams' cell to fix a broken door, it was reported that the defendant punched an officer in the face and lunged at another. Again, injuries resulted in an officer being out of work for several months.

There was a struggle where the defendant continued to resist Correction officers. During the struggle, a Rockland County Sheriff’s Corrections Sergeant was injured and treated at a local hospital.

While changing into civilian clothes for a court appearance on July 31, it was reported that an officer observed an object 'bulging' from Williams' sock. A search followed, and a screw 'wrapped in a ripped shirt and toilet paper in that sock' was found, which is considered a weapon and prison contraband.

Sentencing Set For Mid-March

Though already behind bars for Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon from the assault of a stranger on a street in the Village of Haverstraw, sentencing for the four recent incidents is set for March 13, 2024.

Williams will face up to seven years in state prison for each the following counts: Assault in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree.

