Hudson Valley Man Busted For DWI With Young Kids On New York State Thruway

A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-87 with a 1-year-old and 4-year-old in his car.

On Monday, New York State Police from the Lower Hudson Valley announced a local man was caught driving drunk with children in the car on the New York State Thruway.

Spring Valley, New York Man Arrested On I-87 In Westchester County

On Saturday, Feb. 10, around 5:25 a.m., New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the village of Ardsley for multiple vehicle and traffic violations, police. The driver was arrested.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Frankln Agualsaca Caiza of Spring Valley, New York.

State Police allege Caiza was driving drunk with two young children, ages 1 and 4, in his vehicle.

Rockland County Man Arrested For Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Leandra’s Law DWI following a traffic stop on the Thruway

He was taken into custody, transported, and processed at State Police headquarters in Tarrytown. The children were turned over to a relative, police note.

Agualsaca Caiza’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.10 percent, according to New York State Police.

He was charged with DWI with a child, a felony, DWI, a misdemeanor, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, also misdemeanors.

He was turned over to a third party with appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Ardsley Court next month.

