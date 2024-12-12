Hudson Valley Man Now Enters Into Guilty Child Sex Abuse Plea

A Spring Valley New York man is awaiting what is looking to be a lengthy sentence after pleading guilty to felony sexual abuse of a child charges. The plea came before pre-trial hearings even began.

Felony Guilty Plea From Spring Valley Man

A Spring Valley man is set to be sentenced on March 5, 2025, facing a 20-year state prison sentence which will be followed by a five-year post-release supervision period. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Before pre-trial hearings even began, the 60-year-old man entered into a guilty plea.

On December 3rd, Fresnel Paul, of Spring Valley, pled guilty to Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree after being booked in late May.

Sexual Abuse Dates Back To 2018

A press release from the Rockland County District Attorney's Office reports that the sexual abuse committed by the Spring Valley man dates back to 2018, where he 'routinely' sexually abused a female who was under the age of 13. Reports indicate that the 'repeated' sexual abuse consisted of sexual intercourse, and the defendant also sexually abused a female under the age of 11.

Regarding the plea, and Paul's actions, Rockland District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II shared:

The actions of the defendant in this case are sickening. There is no sentence that can undo the damage and trauma that was caused to the victim by the defendant. My hope is that the defendant pleading guilty and taking responsibility for his horrific actions, facing a 20-year prison sentence and having to register as a sex offender, brings justice and some closure to the victims.

The investigation was led by the Spring Valley Police Department with support from the Rockland County DA's Special Victims Unit. In order to appropriately manage the challenging dynamics of these types of crimes and minimize future trauma, attorneys and investigators who have specialized knowledge and training make up the Rockland County DA's SVU Unit. These areas collaborate and work closely with local law enforcement, victim advocates and CPS.

