Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack

No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak.

Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.

It's what the suspect allegedly used to strike the victim that's a bit unusual.

NOT Awesome Sauce

WBNG says that sate police were called early December 12 to an apartment in the Town of Unadilla. Troopers say that a 26-year-old suspect from Sydney hit the victim over the head with a saucepan multiple times. Offcials did not say what the dispute was about, though the victim did suffer injuries from the saucepan and was taken to the hospital.

Troopers say they found the suspect later that morning and arrested him.

Man Attacks Man Because He Wouldn't Eat Potatoes

Earlier this year, one picky eater learned the hard way to never piss off the chef. WBNG is reporting that a 27-year-old man was charged after he allegedly beat another man with a metal skillet. Police say he even hit him so hard, and with such force, that the handle broke clear off.

What set this New Jersey man into such a rage? According to officials, potatoes.

Police say that the suspect was frying potatoes in hot oil January 23 when the alleged incident went down. We're not quite sure if this was some old family recipe, or the suspect had dreams of entering the TV show Chopped, but the fact that the 32-year-old Pennsylvania man turned down his prized potatoes really didn't sit well with him. Police later found the suspect barefoot on a nearby road. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.