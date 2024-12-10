New York Man Arrested For Animal Cruelty in Monticello

An out-of-area man was arrested on felony charges following a disturbance call over the weekend in Monticello. The 911 report indicated abuse of a dog inside an apartment complex.

Village of Monticello Police Respond To Animal Abuse Call

At approximately 12:00am on Sunday December 8th, 2024, the Village of Monticello Police responded to a disturbance call for an apartment located in the Horizons Apartment Complex, located on Harmony Lane. The 911 report alleged that a male was ‘violently abusing a dog.’

Following their arrival to the Horizons Apartment Complex, not far from Broadway, the officers were greeted by a female at the residence who stated ‘he’s abusing the dog.’ Officers were able to audibly hear a dog crying out in pain. Upon entering the apartment, officers found a 34-year-old man exiting a bathroom and a severely injured dog on the floor, bleeding.

Brooklyn Man Identified in Monticello Animal Abuse Felony

Rawle A. Reynolds of Brooklyn was identified as the man abusing the animal in the apartment, arrested and charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, a felony. Reynolds was arraigned the following morning in the Village of Monticello Justice Court, remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail, and pending further court action.

At the time of his arrest, Reynolds was already on parole in New York through July 2029 for a previous felony conviction of Robbery in the 2nd degree.

According to the Village of Monticello Police Department, the injured dog was turned over to Joanne Gerow, Animal Control Officer, and was under veterinary care. No additional details regarding the animal have been provided at this time.

