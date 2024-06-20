New York State Shuts Down 114 Stores, Around $30 Million Seized

In less than one month, New York State officials have "padlocked" 114 stores across the Empire State.

New York State is working to shut down hundreds of illegal weed shops.

New York State Shuts Down Over 100 Illegal Weed Shops In 3 Weeks

NYSP NYSP loading...

In just three weeks, the New York State Cannabis Enforcement Task Force "shut down" over 100 "illicit storefronts" across New York State, according to Gov. Hochul's Office.

“We are committed to building the strongest, most equitable cannabis market in the nation,” Governor Hochul said. “In order to advance that goal, we promised to expedite the closure of unlicensed cannabis storefronts, and I’m here today to say: we’re getting it done.”

With more legal marijuana dispensaries opening up across New York State, state officials promised to crack down on illegal pot shops.

SCSO SCSO loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

According to the Governor's Office, legal cannabis sales have increased by nearly 30 percent in the past month.

114 Unlicensed Cannabis Storefronts Shut Down By New York State

In less than a month, the New York State Cannabis Enforcement Task Force "114 illegal cannabis stores have been padlocked," according to Hochul's Office.

Canva Canva loading...

“The risks and dangers that unlicensed cannabis poses to our communities and licensed canna-business is no small thing. They threaten to undo the incredible work New York has done to center equity, create jobs, and ensure the integrity of products as the cannabis market expands," Office of Cannabis Management Acting Executive Director Felicia A.B. Reid said.

At least 32 pounds of marijuana worth around $30 million was seized since May 21, officials say. What New York State plans to do with the seized weed is unclear.

Officials didn't release the locations or names of stores that were "padlocked."

Canva Canva loading...

Where in New York State can you legally buy marijuana? What Hudson Valley hometowns won't allow you to purchase weed in the region legally? Find out the answers to both below:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana

These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana

To date, OCM has opened 135 legal dispensaries throughout the state.

CLICK HERE to view the list of licensed dispensaries selling legal cannabis in New York State.

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."