Homes For Heroes Apartments Open For New York Veterans

New York state continues to expand efforts to provide affordable housing opportunities for Veterans across the state, this time with more than a dozen apartments, with supportive services, in Rockland County.

Get our free mobile app

U.S. Veteran Win McNamee/Getty Images loading...

Governor Hochul Announces Opening of Homes for Heroes Apartments, Rockland County

Rockland County is now home to a 14-unit apartment development that has supportive services for veterans. Thanks to the $5.4 million Homes for Heroes Veterans Apartment Project, this community specifically supports veterans from Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Westchester counties who have experienced homelessness.

Silhouette of veteran US Army Colonel Chaplain wearing hat and saluting with an American flag flying behind him. Thinkstock loading...

The development is located on the former Camp Shanks military station in Orangetown, which was the largest embarkation camp utilized by the U.S. Army during World War II. The land was deeded by the federal government for the project.

Thanks to a partnership with Rockland Homes for Heroes, the site hosts 14 new apartments, which now supplement the eight supportive housing units on the property that were previously constructed by the same nonprofit.

Homelessness and housing insecurity require a holistic approach that connects vulnerable New Yorkers to housing, but also to the services which help ensure they can establish stable lives in their communities. We have an obligation to provide essential services to our veterans who have done so much to keep our nation safe and advance the cause of freedom across the globe.

SEE ALSO: Hollywood Star Honors Hudson Valley Veterans With Performance

Hochul's Comprehensive Housing Plan

Governor Hochul's Comprehensive Housing Plan, with a $25 billion price tag, aims to build or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across the state. In addition, New York State has committed this funding to Homes for Heroes Veterans specifically, in order for veterans to access safe, sustainable and accessible housing in the state.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Holds Covid-19 Update Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images loading...

Other contributions and support for the project include funding from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance program, New York State Homes and Community Renewal Housing Trust Fund, NYSERDA, and from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance through their Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

The support services that will be available to veterans include case management, job readiness training, healthcare, and service coordination inclusive of tenant and veteran treatment providers thanks to Loeb House and various other community organizations and partners.