Mental Health of New York’s Veterans Is a Huge Concern

A New York Health Foundation report released in December of 2022 shows that the suicide rate among New York veterans has dipped slightly in recent years but that the current suicide rates among veterans in the state are still worse than 15 years ago.

As the daughter of a former member of the United States Army who struggled with severe and terrifying mental health issues until the day that he died, I stand firm in the belief that we must do better for our veterans when it comes not only to their physical health but also their mental health.

I can't help but think that if my father had received the mental health help that he so desperately needed, maybe our family wouldn't have dissolved in the ugly way that it did,

Many people have the same belief I do that the mental health of our veterans is something that needs more attention, including a group of New York state social workers who are pleading for more funding to address the mental health of veterans.

The Veterans Mental Health Training Initiative is one that is "aimed at increasing the number of community health and mental health professionals clinically trained in the assessment and treatment of mental health issues specific to veterans and their families" and the group is looking for $100,000 in funds to create a position which would the Veterans Peer Support Project with the medical professionals in the initiative.

The person who will fill the role when the funds are raised will be responsible for creating a curriculum for healthcare professionals who work with veterans. Amelia Lochner-Malavé is the Director of Operations and Development through the National Association of Social Workers New York Chapter and she points out the importance of this program because working with veterans is unlike working with the average civilian.

Visit the website of the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project to learn more about supporting the mission of addressing the mental health of New York veterans and to make a donation.

