If you have served our country, there really isn't enough anyone can do or say that can express our thanks enough. The State of New York has several programs that can set you aside, so you can receive the recognition that you deserve. The NYS Department of Motor Vehicles has a few programs as well.

What do you need to do to be able to put your Veteran's status on your New York State Driver's License? Do you need to head to the Department of Motor Vehicle? Can you mail in the forms? Will you need a copy of your DD-214? Here's what you need to know:

What do you need to do to add a veteran's status on your NYS Driver's License?

To get the Veteran's status on your New York State Driver's License or Non-Driver ID, you will need a copy of your honorable discharge papers, the DD-214 or DD-215. You will need to fill out a DMV form, and there is no additional charge to add the Veterans status to your ID. You do not have to make this change in person, you can do it via mail. If you also want to get an Enhanced or Real ID, then you will need to complete this process at the DMV, in person.

Will you have to re-apply to have the Veterans Status on your ID every few years?

No. According to the DMV website, once you complete the paperwork, your status recognition will be on all documents from the DMV going forward. Thank you for your service. Again, while this is seemingly, to others, a small recognition, it is what a person who has protected our country is entitled to.

Do you have this status on your NYS Driver's License but were charged a fee? What gives?

Apparently, there was a time when the Veteran's status program first began, they apparently did charge a fee. However, the DMV website says that you are entitled to a refund. For more information, about the refund, click here.

Did you know that these people were also Veterans?

