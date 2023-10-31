Helpful Thing Dutchess County DMV is Making Visits Less Painful

Does even thinking about heading to the Department of Motor Vehicles make you start twitching? The time it takes to complete a transaction accurately can take a bit, but you have the choice of heading down to the DMV to complete your transaction in person, you can also take care of about 60 plus different transactions online, at home, in the middle of the night (if that is the only time that you have to get things done). What transactions can you do online, click here.

The Dutchess County Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to roll out something to all their locations that will allegedly help you get in and out of their offices even quicker. What is it and how can you take advantage of this 'thing'? Keep reading.

courtesy Dutchess County DMV, Canva courtesy Dutchess County DMV, Canva loading...

In late 2022, the Dutchess County DMV offices in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers rolled out an online reservation system, with which you can complete many of their transactions. Yes, you can make an appointment. Starting in December of 2023, the DMV offices in Beacon and in Millbrook will also have this available for people to use in their offices. Keep in mind that if you want to do anything related to get a permit for a CDL, Drivers Permit or Motorcycle, then you will have to make an appointment in advance.

Can you still walk-in and take a number to wait at the Dutchess County DMV?

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Want to gamble and not make an appointment? Yes, you can still walk-in to a Dutchess County DMV during regular business hours and get most of your transactions completed. Except in the above mentioned instances where you will need to make a permit appointment, yes, walk-in, get a ticket and wait.

