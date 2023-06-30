Hudson Valley Veterans Raising Money For Much-Needed ‘Home’

A group of local veterans may find themselves without a home unless they can raise enough money by next year.

Everyone can agree that there's so much more that our community should be doing to help out our veterans. Luckily, there are lots of amazing services and organizations that are dedicated to helping those who fought for our country. One of the lifelines for many veterans is their local VFW Post.

Veteran advocate "Commander Tom" Zurhellen says that the VFW is more than just a place for old men to drink. The former commander of VFW Post 170 in Poughkeepsie says that the VFW is an important place where veterans to connect with others who understand their experiences and offer support.

The Millbrook VFW has been searching for a new meeting place after learning that their current home will no longer be available. The veterans' group has been gathering in a small two-floor building that only measures just over 600 square feet. The group says that the 25-foot by 25-foot space is simply too small to accommodate the VFW as their numbers continue to grow.

What makes the search for a new place even more urgent is that the building they are currently renting has announced other plans that will force them to move out after this year's lease is up. According to the VFW, they will now be forced to find a new meeting place for veteran’s functions, memorials, Boy/Girl Scouts, VFW Auxiliary, and "many other youth, community, and patriotic organizations".

Luckily, there is the perfect space on the market that would fulfill all of the VFW's needs, but in order to purchase it, the group will need to raise $200,000. The property consists of two buildings in Millbrook that will accommodate meedings, fundraisers and events and also has the potential to allow the VFW to open its own hall for rentals and community events.

In order to help raise funds, the Millbrook VFW has started an online fundraiser. Currently, the group has raised just $580 towards its goal of $200,000. Commander Tom says that the goal won't be met overnight, but is hopeful that enough people will offer support over time and get the group over the finish line.

If you'd like to donate or learn more about the VFW's plans for a new home you can check out their online fundraiser at Gofundme.com.

