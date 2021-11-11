If you're a diehard fan of The Walking Dead and are looking for a way to honor Veterans this Veterans Day, you may want to check this out.

With Veterans Day coming up, many Hudson Valley residents are looking for ways to honor those who served our country. Elite Home Exteriors has teamed up with Texas Road House in Danbury to say thanks to our local Vets and Active Military by treating them to a free meal (vouchers can be picked up between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm).

There are also a handful of presentations and parades around the area which you can find on our website.

Nationwide, there are tons of ways to help veterans while getting your hands on pieces of pop culture memorabilia. Hudson Valley resident Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be taking part in the 5th Annual Homes for Our Troops Celebrity Auction.

All funds raised by the auction will go to "build and donate specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives" according to eBay.

JDM added a signed "The Walking Dead/Barbwire Autographed Baseball Bat." Fans of The Walking Dead know the importance of said barbwire bat, whose government name is Lucille.

The current bid for Lucille is $3,100. Other items up for auction include late Senator John McCain's favorite Navy hat, a Zoom call with Conan O'Brien, and a personalized message from The Office Stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kingsley.

Bidding can be done on eBay until November 14th.

