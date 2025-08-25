A Hudson Valley road rage clash turned terrifying when a driver allegedly pulled a gun on another driver.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 49-year-old man following a scary road-rage incident.

Road Rage Incident In Town of Wawayanda, Orange County, New York

On Thursday, around 10:15 a.m. New York State Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were told about a road rage incident on State Route 17M in the Town of Wawayanda.

Police say the road rage lasted for a few miles.

A 29-year-old from New Jersey told police that another driver "drove up alongside him and pointed a black handgun at him."

Police identified the suspect as a 49-year-old man from Highland Mills. Police found him at his job in the Town of Wawayanda and allegedly found a black Glock 23 on him.

He was arrested at his job and charged with one count of menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned at the Town of Wawayanda court and released on his own recognizance.

“Road rage incidents create a dangerous situation. We have seen repeatedly how these can quickly escalate from aggressive driving into something far more dangerous. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office takes these incidents seriously and holds individuals accountable for putting other people's lives at risk and/or placing them in fear," Orange County Sheriff Areta stated.

