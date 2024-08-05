Retail Company With 64 New York Stores Confirms Massive Closures
A popular retail company that recently announced closures confirmed a lot more closures.
In July, Hudson Valley Post reported that Big Lots confirmed plans in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to close 35 to 40 stores by the end of 2024.
Big Lots Closing Many Locations Nationwide
As of that writing, only 3 stores in New York State were closing down. That number has increased a lot.
"The U.S. economy has continued to face macroeconomic challenges including elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the buying power of our customers," the company states in the filing, obtained by Hudson Valley Post. "We currently expect to open 3 stores and close 35 to 40 stores."
Big Lots Now Closing 300 Locations Nationwide
A new report says Big Lots now has plans to close 289 locations. At least 10 of those locations are in New York State.
Before the closures, New York State was home to 64 Big Lots. That number is expected to drop to 54.
Big Lots To Close At Least 10 Locations In New York
Below are locations in New York that are closing. One is in the Hudson Valley.
Big Lots is opening up one location in the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE to find out where.
Buffalo, Long Island, Queensbury, Canandaigua, Ithaca, New Hartford, Plattsburgh, Poughkeepsie
Closing dates haven't been announced. But closing sales haven't started or will start soon at the stores.
More Closures Possible
Big Lots also says there is " "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue staying in business in the future.
