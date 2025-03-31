Remains Of Man Missing Since Fall 2024 Found In Upstate New York

New York State Police identified the remains of a "severely decomposed" human found in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police from Troop F confirmed the identification of the remains over the weekend.

New York State Police: "Severely Decomposed Human Remains" Found In Town of Roscoe, Sullivan County, New York

Google Google loading...

The remains were actually found back on March 17, 2025, next to a stream off County Route 92 in the town of Roscoe, Sullivan County.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

On that date, New York State was told that "severely decomposed human remains" were found near the stream in Sullivan County.

New York State Police Asked For Help Locating Hudson Valley Man

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

In late September 2024, the New York State Police took to social media in hopes that someone could help them locate a man from the Hudson Valley.

Police asked for help finding 43-year-old Moses Baptiste of Roscoe, New York. Neighbors said family or friends hadn't seen him in weeks.

Baptiste was last seen near his home on Church Street in Roscoe, officials say.

Google Google loading...

Neighbors described him on Facebook as being "quiet and kind."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Remains Belonged To Missing Roscoe Man, Cause Of Death Revealed

New York State Police used fingerprints to positively identify the remains as Moses Baptiste of Roscoe, police say.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"An investigation determined that the manner of Baptiste’s death was consistent with a suicide," New York State Police stated in a press release.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young