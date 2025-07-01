Expect Massive Delays: New York Drivers Hit With Holiday Alert

AAA says July 4th travel will hit record-breaking numbers this year. Here’s when you should—and shouldn’t—be on the road across New York State

AAA is warning New Yorkers about massive traffic issues over the next week.

Record Number Of Travelers For July 4th

AAA is expecting a record number of travelers for the July 4th holiday.

AAA predicts 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday period.

The holiday period runs from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6.

"This year’s domestic travel forecast is an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year and 7 million more than in 2019. AAA’s Independence Day forecast includes two weekends instead of one to better reflect the flow of holiday travelers," AAA states.

Best Worst Times To Travel In New York State

If you're hitting the road over the next week you might want to avoid theses. Below are the best and worst times to travel during the July 4th holiday period, according to AAA.

New York Travel Forecast: Worst Driving Hours Revealed

“With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends," Vice President of AAA Travel Stacey Barber states.

