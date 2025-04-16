Record Heat Predicted: New York Giving Out Free Air Conditioners

Summer in New York is about to get brutal. But some residents can cool off for free.

New York leaders are announcing the return of a program that helps many New Yorkers beat the heat.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a "broiling" summer that could break records.

Broiling Summer Means New Yorkers Need To Beat the Heat

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that applications are open to help New Yorkers stay cool this summer.

“High temperatures and humidity in the summer pose a grave threat to those with certain medical conditions, as well as older adults and young children,” Governor Hochul said.

Return Of Home Energy Assistance Program

Eligible New Yorkers can now apply for their share of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

The program will pay for an air conditioner for eligible households that include someone who has a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat, or households with young children or older adults.

“This assistance is crucial for at-risk New Yorkers, and I encourage those who may be eligible to apply as soon as possible so they can stay cool in their home when the worst of the weather hits," Hochul added.

This program covers the cost of an air conditioning unit and installation, officials say.

"The start date in mid-April will allow those who qualify to have their unit installed before the worst of the summer heat and humidity arrives. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis," Hochul's office states.

Do You Qualify?

To qualify, applicants must meet HEAP eligibility criteria and income thresholds, which vary by household size, and include at least one member of the household who suffers from a medical condition aggravated by extreme heat or is under age 6 or over age 60.

According to Hochul's office, a family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $6,390 or an annual gross income of $76,681 and still qualify.

Applications are expected to be accepted through the beginning of June.

