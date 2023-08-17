Reason Why You Might Be Seeing More Cops On New York State Roads

We've learned why New York State drivers are seeing more police officers patrolling roads across the state.

The Port Jervis Police Department is among many police departments participating in Speed Awareness Week.

Speed Awareness Week In New York State

Speed Awareness Week began on August 14 and runs through August 20, according to the Port Jervis Police Department.

The Speed Awareness Enforcement campaign is part of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee's ongoing efforts to improve safety on New York roadways.

"This high-visibility enforcement campaign is supported by grant funding obtained by the City of Port Jervis Police Department from GTSC to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed," the Port Jervis Police Department stated in a press release. "Speeding is a type of aggressive driving behavior and continues to be a predominant factor in traffic crashes in New York State. Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all people on the road around them. Proactive law enforcement is a primary tool in curbing this deadly behavior."

Watch Out For These Roads In Port Jervis, Orange County, New York

In Port Jervis, officers will pay close attention to "problematic" areas including West Main Street in the City’s West End, Kingston Avenue and East Main Street.

"It is important to operate a motor vehicle with due care and at a safe speed that is reasonable and prudent under the roadway and neighborhood conditions. When you are driving at the speed limit but too fast for road conditions, such as during bad weather, when traffic is heavy, when visibility is limited, a road is under repair, or in an area at night that isn’t well lit, you greatly diminish your ability to avoid a traffic crash when presented with a safety hazard," police added.

Speeding is involved in about 33 percent of all fatal car crashes, according to the NTSB.

"There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and I want all New Yorkers to be mindful of the speed limits in your area," New York Governor Hochul said. "This enforcement campaign will be crucial not only to catch speeders but also to encourage all drivers to maintain safe speeds on our roadways, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take your time and get to your destination safely."

In 2021 there were 11 percent more fatal crashes in New York State related to unsafe speed than compared to 2020, according to Hochul's office. 2022 numbers haven't been released.

During Speed Awareness Week in 2021, law enforcement throughout the state issued 23,087 tickets for speeding and 32,170 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, such as impaired and distracted driving, officials say.

