‘Quiet’ New York Gang Member Killed Hudson Valley Child, FBI

A New York City man is accused of killing a child in the Hudson Valley to increase his position in his gang.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William Grady, the District Attorney for Dutchess County, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director of the FBI in New York announced the filing of a superseding indictment charging a New York City man of murdering a child in Dutchess County.

FBI: New York City Gang Member Killed Child In Dutchess County, New York

Elijah Bermudez, 28, of New York City was charged with murder in aid of racketeering, the use of a firearm resulting in death, racketeering conspiracy, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Bermudez is an alleged member of the "Bully Hard" gang who goes by the name "Quiet."

"Gangs like Bully Hard reward violence with promotions within the group, which often leads to tragic deaths, including the minor victim in this case. We hope this investigation and prosecution brings some measure of closure to the family of Bermudez’s alleged victim," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Child Murdered In Poughkeepsie, New York

Bermudez is accused of killing a child on June 20, 2020, in the vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie, New York. Officials did not release details about the victim.

Officials say the crime was committed to maintain and increase his position in the “Bully Hard” gang.

“We will continue to work collaboratively to eradicate the scourge of ongoing violence within our communities. We remain focused on making our communities a safer place for everyone through our continued joint efforts," Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Weishaupt said.

Gang Accused of Murder, Robberies, Dealing Drugs in New York State

The Bully Hard gang is a racketeering enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, among other things, murder, robberies, narcotics trafficking, and fraud, according to the FBI.

"As alleged, the defendant callously took the life of a minor as a member of a violent street gang," FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said. "Violent actors will be held accountable for their wanton behavior in our criminal justice system."

