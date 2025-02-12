“Public Health Crisis” Warned For Nearly 20 Million In New York

A leading health expert is warning recent closures could lead to a "public health crisis."

Pharmacies across New York State and the nation continue to close.

Walgreens Closing Stores

Walgreens Ellenville, New York Closing Google Maps/Canva loading...

In late 2024, Walgreens announced plans to close 1,200 stores nationwide.

At the time of the announcement, Walgreens had nearly 80 locations in New York State. Officials just confirmed plans to close the Walgreens t 50 North Main Street in Ellenville, New York.

An employee tells us the store will close for good on March 19.

CVS, Rite Aid Also Confirmed Closures

CVS in New Hampshire Townsquare Media loading...

Walgreens isn't alone. Other popular pharmacies like CVS and Rite Aid also recently confirmed massive closures.

CVS has closed around 900 stores nationwide in the past three years with plans to close just under 300 more in 2025.

Rite Aid Files For Chapter 11

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

In late 2023, Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to slumping sales and a growing number of opioid-related lawsuits.

At the time, the drug store chain confirmed plans to close over 150 stores across the nation, including over 20 in New York State.

The company closed around 800 stores in 2024. Rite Aid stopped bankruptcy proceedings in September 2024 and is trying to work out a deal to sell to Sycamore Partners.

26,00 Drug Stores Have Closed In Last 14 Years

In the past 14 years, over 26,000 drug stores have closed down nationwide. Health policy expert Kavelle Christie tells the U.S. Sun this is having a devastating impact on many communities.

She say these closures are causing a “public health crisis" adding nearly 5 percent of Americans now live in “pharmacy deserts."

