Public Health Alert: Contaminated Chicken Sold In New York

Health officials issued a "public health alert" regarding chicken sold at some supermarkets in New York State.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen, fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets.

Health Alert Issued For Wegmans Chicken Nuggets

The Wegmans chicken nuggets might be "contaminated with extraneous material, specifically bone fragments," the FSIS reports.

"(The) FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase," the FSIS states.

The following product is subject to the public health alert

Sold At Wegmans In New York, May Still Be In Your Freezer

Wegmans FAMILY PACK FULLY COOKED Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat was sold at Wegmans in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The items are no longer for sale, but officials are worried many could still have the chicken nuggets in their freezer.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.," the FSIS adds

Many Wegmans Customers Complained

Health officials issued the health after Wegmans received multiple complaints from customers about "bone fragments" in the frozen fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product.

No confirmed reports of injury have been reported.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported Bestway Sandwiches Inc recalled approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products. The items are likely "contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," officials say.

Key Information

The following product is subject to recall

These recalled frozen chicken and cheese taquito items were produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024 and sold at ALDI.

