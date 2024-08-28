Promo Code Unlocked To Get Massive Discount At Subway In New York

Subway is turning back the clock to the days of $5 footlong sandwiches.

The $5 footlong sub promotion was beloved by many.

Subway Stopped $5 footlong Promotion Over 10 Years Ago

Subway Settles Not-Really Foot Long Sandwich Litigation Getty Images loading...

Between 2012 and 2014, Subway quietly stopped selling footlong subs for $5. The promotions jingle was very catchy, and it was hard to beat the price.

However, rising costs, increased competition, and other factors made it unsustainable for many franchisees.

My brother, who loved going to Subway for a $5 footlong recently told me he had no plans to ever go back because a footlong sub cost him $14! As of August 2024, Subway's footlongs can cost anywhere from $8 to $15.

Subway Footlong Now Only $6.99

Subway Settles Not-Really Foot Long Sandwich Litigation Getty Images loading...

It might be time for my brother, or all New Yorkers, to feast on a Subway footlong for nearly 5-bucks. For a brief time, Subway is nearly turning back the clock.

As of Monday, a footlong costs only $6.99.

"Subway introduced a new deal as big as its iconic footlong sandwiches, perfect for anyone hungry for value, quality and variety," the company states in press release. "Guests can order any footlong sub on Subway's menu for just $6.99*, whether it's one of the 22 chef-crafted subs in the Subway Series or a custom creation using Subway's signature pantry of ingredients.

Major Catch, Need Promo Code

Of course, there's a catch, a small catch. A $6.99 footlong sub is only available on orders using the Subway app or online at Subway.com when using the promo code 699FL.

Subway Sandwich Chain Considering Sale Of Business Getty Images loading...

"At Subway, our definition of value is a mix of delicious options at the right price without compromising quality. Our menu is full of footlongs for every budget, and this new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value," Subway North America President Doug Fry stated.

The promotion runs until Sept. 8.

