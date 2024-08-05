A Presidential candidate says he's the person who took a dead bear from the Hudson Valley and left it in New York City.

The bear was found in Central Park about 10 years ago.

Dead Bear Found In Central Park

Fall Foliage Appears in Central Park Getty Images loading...

In a bizarre twist, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who's running as an independent for President, told comedian Roseanne Barr that he's the person who left the dead bear in Central Park.

Kennedy was driving in the Hudson Valley, near Goshen, when he saw a young bear get hit and killed by another driver.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van," Kennedy told Barr in a video Kennedy posted to X. "The bear was in very good condition. I was just gonna put (the bear) in the refrigerator. You can do that in New York City, you can get a bear tag for a roadkill there."

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Makes Campaign Announcement In Philadelphia Getty Images loading...

Kenney wanted to skin the animal and use it for meat.

Kennedy was in the Goshen area to hunt. He says he and his friends stayed late because they were "catching a lot of game." But, he stayed too late to drop off the bear at his Westchester County home because he had dinner at Peter Luger's Steakhouse in New York City.

After dinner, he had no time to go home because he had a flight. He and his friends, who he admits were drinking (he says he wasn't) then crafted a plan.

"You know, at that time, this was the whole thing and a little bit of the redneck in me. I thought, there had been a series of bicycle accidents (in) New York City. They just put in the bike lanes and a couple of people got killed and (or) badly injured," Kennedy said. "I had an old bike in my car that somebody had asked me to get rid of it. I said, let's go put the bear in Central Park and it'll make it look like he got hit by a bike."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Officially Announces His Run For President Getty Images loading...

The story made major headlines, but police never figured out how the bear ended up at Central Park.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Kennedy said he's released details now because the New Yorker asked him to comment on the bear story.

"Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker...," Kennedy tweeted.

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Here's a look at what might attract them to your property should one be sighted in your area. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Viral Video Shows Bear Destroying Upstate New York Kitchen

How To Stop Conflicts With Bears In New York State

The DEC says to use this story to make sure you are "BearWise" by following these tips which should help prevent human-bear conflicts.”

Keep Reading: