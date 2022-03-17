Popular Poughkeepsie Hot Dog Joint For Sale

A popular spot in Poughkeepsie, known for some of the best hot dogs around is reportedly for sale.

Noshi's Coney Island is my go-to place for great hot dogs. They even make a great burger. My family and I have been going there for years. Noshi's Coney Island opened on Main St. in Poughkeepsie back in 2007, offering gourmet hot dogs and burgers.

The owner of Noshi's Coney Island also operates Newman's Nosh Deli and Cafe on Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie. According to their website, Noshi's Coney Island serves gourmet hot dogs, burgers, and more and was voted Best Hot Dogs in Dutchess County in 2016. Although there are plenty of great hot dog places in and around the Hudson Valley (Pete's Hot Dog's of Newburgh just took top honors in Boris and Robyn's Battle of the Best), I've always enjoyed the dogs at Noshi's. They offer a large variety with so many different topping options.

A recent posting on social media stated that Noshi's Coney Island is for sale.

We reached out to the owner of Noshi's and were able to confirm that the business is indeed for sale and were told that they will still remain open for now. No indication though on if and when a sale will go through and what will happen to the business after the sale. We can only hope that it remains a hot dog shop, as we can never have enough good, hot dog options in the area.