Potentially Rabid Or Sick Racoons Approaching Upstate New Yorkers

Police are warning Hudson Valley residents about "concerning" reports regarding seeing wild animals in the daytime.

In the past week, the Saugerties Police Department received "several calls" about raccoons

Racoons Running Wild in Saugerties

Callers tell police the animals are being spotted in the daytime, the daytime, in public places and often are seen wandering in circles.

"Seeing a raccoon in the daytime can be rather concerning," the Saugerties Police Department stated in its post about increasing raccoon contact.

Residents Fear Racoons Are Rabid

Many callers "fear" the raccoons are "rabid." It's unclear if that's the case but police warn it "could be true," while warning the animals may be infected with other disease.

"That could be true, so never approach or attempt to touch the raccoon, but there could be other reasons that a raccoon could be out in the daytime, police add. "Other than rabies there are diseases such as canine distemper that can mimic symptoms we associate with rabies."

Raccoons May Be Searching For Food

Police also provided a much less scary reason for the increased contact with the animals.

"Another reason could be that the raccoon be spending the entire night in their den with their young, necessitating her to come out in the daytime to forage for food," police said.

Regardless of the reason, police warn "do not approach the raccoon or attempt to touch it."

Instead, you should call the police.

