Police Need Help: Hudson Valley Teen Killed, Other Teens Stabbed
Police are seeking answers after a Hudson Valley teen was killed and other teens critically injured.
On Thursday, the Port Jervis Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal stabbing involving a group of teenagers.
Orange County, New York Teen Fatally Stabbed
Montgomery, New York Teen Killed In Port Jervis, New York, Walden, New York Teens Injured
Destin Rabess, 18, of Montgomery, New York suffered stab wounds and was pronounced deceased by the attending physician, police say.
A 17-year-old man from Walden, New York was also stabbed multiple times. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
A 16-year-old man from Walden, New York suffered stab wounds. He was treated at Bon Secours Community Hospital and was released.
No Arrests Made As Police Seek Help In Hudson Valley
Many people were involved in the incident, and police have conducted multiple interviews, officials say.
As of this writing, no arrests have been made. Police hope anyone with information comes forward.
"The investigation is on-going as police continue to conduct additional interviews, gather information, and collect evidence. As the investigation is actively in progress further particulars of the case cannot be released at this time," police stated. "We again implore members of the community to come forward with any information they feel may be related to this incident. Tips can be made confidentially to the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101."