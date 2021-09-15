Popular New York Town Among ‘Most Beautiful Towns in America’

Can you guess what hometown in New York was named one of the most beautiful towns in the United States?

Many hometowns in the Hudson Valley have been receiving some high praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Across the Hudson Valley, four towns were recently highlighted for being "charming."

AdvisorSmith believes three cities in New York are among the safest in America and all three are from the Hudson Valley.

All three are from Westchester County and two of the cities from Westchester County are actually the two safest small cities in America, according to AdvisorSmith.

Sleepy Hollow was ranked first while Rye placed second.

In May, Safewise released a list of the 100 safest places to live in 2021 with Carmel and Hyde Park making the list.

Recently the New York Times said Warwick is "under the radar."

Lake Placid, New York was named one of "The 26 Most Beautiful Towns in America."

"This small village in the Adirondacks is stunning year round, thanks to its combination of rolling mountains and the clear, spring-fed, 2,173-acre lake. Home to just over 2,500 people, it is a rustic getaway that's popular with hikers, fishermen, and skiers (it was home to two Winter Olympics, in 1932 and 1980)," Condé Nast Traveler states about Lake Placid. "But it also excels on the luxury front."

