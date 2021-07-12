Top 2 ‘Safest Cities in America’ Found in New York, Hudson Valley

The top two safest cities in America are found in the Hudson Valley. Three of the top 20 are in the region.

AdvisorSmith studied the most up-to-date FBI crime data, released in September 2020, to craft its list of the Safest Cities in America

Crimes were committed during 2019. Crimes included robbery, assault, rape, and murder, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

Three cities in New York are among the safest, all three are from the Hudson Valley. All three are from Westchester County and two of the cities from Westchester County are actually the two safest small cities in America, according to AdvisorSmith.

Sleepy Hollow was ranked first while Rye placed second.

Sleepy Hollow is probably best known for being the setting of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The author is buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, officials say.

Rye is the youngest city in New York. Two sites in Rye are listed on the National Historic Landmark, the Boston Post Road Historic District and Playland Amusement Park.

Bedford was placed 17. Many draft experts were shocked after a Bedford native was taken with the first pick in the Major League Baseball Draft.

In May, Safewise released a list of the 100 safest places to live in 2021 with Carmel and Hyde Park making the list.

Recently the New York Times said Warwick is "under the radar."

Across the Hudson Valley, four towns were recently highlighted for being "charming."

