4 Mid-Hudson Valley Towns Among Most ‘Charming’ in America
Four towns in the Mid-Hudson Valley are being highlighted for being "charming."
Upstate New York highlighted 18 of the most "charming, sometimes overlooked small towns" in New York. Of the 18, two from the Mid-Hudson Valley made the list.
Cornwall and New Paltz are considered 18 of the most "charming, sometimes overlooked small towns" in New York, according to Upstate New York.
New Paltz was also recently named by Only In Your State as "One Of New York’s Most Charming Historic Towns."
New Paltz dates back to the 1600s. As of 2021, this "charming town" features 10 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
There are many reasons why we know New Paltz is "charming." Here are a few:
- Shawangunk Mountains
- Mohonk Preserve
- Water Street Market
- Elting Memorial Library
- Mohonk Mountain House
- SUNY New Paltz
- Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art
- Historic Downtown District
- Denizen Theatre
- Historic Huguenot Street
- DM Weil Gallery
- CronArtUSA - Artist Ryan Cronin
- Twin Star Orchards
- Jean Hasbrouck House
- River-to-Ridge Trail
New Paltz also recently made a list for the "Five Most Charming College Towns in New York State." Hyde Park from Dutchess County was also honored.
Travel Mag highlights SUNY New Paltz's location for its diverse restaurant scene. Travel Mag pointed to Hyde Park's Gilded Age history. The Culinary Institute of America is in President Franklin D. Roosevelt's hometown. Hyde Park also features Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site and the Vanderbilt Mansion.
Rhinebeck was named one "The 23 Most Charming Towns in America" by Tempo 24/7. The website ranked towns by the overall look of the towns, friendliness of residents, architecture, surrounding attractions and general beauty.
Rhinebeck was also recently named one of the safest places to live in the entire country.
The Dutchess County Fair, Dutchess County Fair Grounds, Sinterklaas and Samuel's Sweet Shop are just a few reasons why we think Rhinebeck was honored. Check out more reasons below: