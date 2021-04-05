Mid-Hudson Town Makes List of ‘Most Charming Towns’ In USA

A small town in the Hudson Valley has just been named one of the most charming towns in the country.

Local residents have lots of opinions about the place we call home. Between high taxes, complaints about local politicians and the influx of city dwellers, it's easy to forget just how good we have it here in the Hudson Valley. While many of us have taken the beauty and charm of the region for granted, it's good to know that the rest of the country recognizes just how great of a place the Hudson Valley is to live.

One small town in Dutchess County was recently called out for its charm. A list of the 23 most charming towns in the country has been compiled by the folks behind 24/7 Wall Street. Their lifestyle magazine, Tempo 24/7, based their selections on the overall look of the towns, the friendliness of their citizens, architecture, surrounding attractions and the general beauty of the areas surrounding these charming communities.

Topping the list was Beaufort, South Carolina. With a population of just around 13,000, this coastal community oozes southern charm and hospitality. With lots of mansions and activities to do, Beufort was named the most charming town in the country.

While there are some objectively charming towns all over the northeast, only one New York town actually made this elite list. The northern Dutchess County town of Rhinebeck was listed as the 19th most charming town in the country.

It's no wonder why Rhinebeck made the list. This bucolic town has lovely, manicured homes and a delightful main street with inviting boutiques and award-winning restaurants.

When it comes to friendliness, Rhinebeck is second to none. Each year Rhinebeck residents volunteer to put on one of the biggest and most elaborate holiday celebrations in the state. Sinterklaas brings hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the east coast to experience a day of free holiday activities and entertainment, culminating in an elaborate nighttime parade. Rhinebeck welcomes anyone and everyone with open arms to Sinterklaas, making them feel like honorary residents of this special town for the day.

