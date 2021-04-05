Mark Ruffalo Wins SAG Award for Show Filmed in the Hudson Valley

A show filmed in the Hudson Valley just won a major award.

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards were held on TNT and TBS. Multiple shows filmed in the Hudson Valley were nominated for SAG Awards this year, but only one took home the prize.

According to Buzzfeed, Mark Ruffalo won a SAG Award for an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series. He won this award for his role in I Know This Much Is True, which was filmed all over the Hudson Valley. In his acceptance speech, he talked about mental health. Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant were also nominated for their acting in another show filmed in the Hudson Valley called The Undoing.

Mark Ruffalo has won multiple awards for his acting in I Know This Much Is True. Ruffalo also won the Golden Globe in March 2021 for his role in I Know This Much Is True. He even scored an Emmy in 2020 for his role in the series.

The critically acclaimed series was filmed in the Hudson Valley from March through October of 2019 according to the Hudson Valley Commission. Ruffalo plays the twin Birdsey brothers and the story revolves around Dominicks' struggle to save his brother Thomas from the throes of mental illness while discovering more about his family's past. The story is based on the novel by Wally Lamb. The star-studded cast includes Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Juliette Lewis along with thousands of extras who were mainly hired from the Hudson Valley pool of talent.

