Hudson Valley Man Could Get 20 Years in Prison For Capitol Attack

New charges have been brought against a Hudson Valley business owner that could land him in prison for the next two decades.

Roberto Minuta from Newburgh was arrested last month for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, the owner of a Newburgh tattoo parlor and another individual raced towards the capitol in what they claimed was a stolen vehicle.

Patriots are storming the Capitol…so we’re en route in a grand theft auto golf cart to the Capitol building right now…it’s going down guys; it’s literally going down right now Patriots storming the Capitol building…

Once at the Capitol building, Minuta and the other man allegedly stormed the perimeter, forcibly entering the building. The Newburgh man was wearing military gear including hard-knuckle tactical gloves, ballistic goggles, a radio with an earpiece and bear spray. Before entering the Capitol, Minuta was heard berating and taunting officers, screaming "All that’s left is the Second Amendment!”

Both individuals were charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. If convicted, Minuta faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The superseding indictment maintains that Minuta communicated with co-conspirators in advance of the January 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors also allege the Newburgh man was in "frequent and consistent communication leading up to the attack, such as in reserving hotel rooms and making phone calls to co-conspirators the morning of the breach."

Paperwork submitted by the Department of Justice says that Minuta is no longer living in Newburgh. Documents claim the 35-year-old man is now residing in Prosper, Texas.

