Enormous Hudson Valley Estate Is a ‘World of Its Own’

Heather Croner Re-sotheby's via Zillow

Ever wonder what you would build if you could build the house of your dreams? Take a look at this piece of property of sale in Clinton Corners and ask yourself if it is not everything you could ask for in an estate. Listed as 0 Stanford Rd #2 in Clinton Corners on Zillow this multimillion dollars equestrian estate has thought of everything.

Bring your horses and your suitcase this place is move-in ready. On 283 acres you can choose to ride the countryside or in the indoor ring. The main house sits next to a pond. It offers 4 to 5 bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and a living room with a one-of-kind fireplace. The interior says charming and sophisticated

Other features of the property include a 3 bedroom house, 2 tree houses, an 8 stall barn with paddocks and an indoor riding arena. There are walking trails, riding trails and trails for cross country skiing. Plus a gym in the carriage house and a 3 car garage. Outdoor living space includes a pool with a custom-made pavilion that has 2 stone fireplaces, there is also a basketball and tennis court.

And yes, in case you are wondering it comes with a view of the Berkshire and the Catskill mountains. All of this privacy and you are still only 5 minutes from the town of Millbrook.

Horse Lover Estate in Clinton Corners New York

Ride your horse right up the driveway to your new equestrian estate in Clinton Corner's New York. The Main House sits pond side, there are plenty of paddock and room in the barn, there is even an indoor arena. A second house house on the property for a barn manager or caretaker. And wait until you get a look at the outdoor entertainment space that includes a pool.
