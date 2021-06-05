If you have ever wanted to live in a mountain retreat with everything you could want in a house plus maybe some things you hadn't even thought of 10 Eve Eden Road in western Ulster County could be the home you have been waiting to find. This 77-acre Napanoch estate that sits on top of a mountain surrounded by woods has an evaluation of 2,271. It offers privacy, unmatched 30-mile views and a total of 13 buildings including the main house on the spectacularly secluded property.

Offer by Corcoran Country Living Realtor Associate Fred Waring for just under 5 million dollars this truly one-of-a-kind property with its main house that took 10 years to finish has been carefully curated and designed by its owner who also happens to be a renowned artist. Original stonework and reclaimed beams are just some of the features that will make you want to call this place home.

We found a virtual tour online but you get a real feel for the mountain top paradise if you browse the photos we have included in a gallery. Note the unique designs in the main house. The pool house looks like you could live in it if you chose to with all of it's included amenities.

Virtual Tour via YouTube provided by Home in the HV.

Along with all it's beauty and artist charm this property also offers practical amenities. It has a solar farm-to-power field. It also has 20 what are called geothermal wells that were installed to heat the main house and the state of the art Bromine swimming pool. On the off chance you do lose power the retreat also comes with multiple backup generators that run on propane.

Out of the 77 acres 66 of them are natural and untouched. The property is also boarded by land owned by New York City and New York state so privacy is all but guaranteed.

Pick out your favorite fireplace as you flip through the pictures of this amazing western Ulster County home.